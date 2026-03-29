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Virat Kohlis RCB create history in IPL, after six wickets win over SRH, becomes...

Virat Kohli’s RCB create history in IPL, after six wickets win over SRH, becomes…

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) achieves new record after win over SRH in the IPL 2026. Read the full story.

RCB new record in IPL history

In the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru creates history in IPL

In the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) achieved a historic feat. However, they performed brilliantly in the first game and chased down the target of 202 runs in just 15.4 overs.

After achieving the target, RCB registered their name in the record books. RCB created history by becoming the first team in the IPL to chase a 200-plus target with more than 25 balls remaining. However, the record was held by Rajasthan Royals.

However, Rajasthan Royals chased 210 runs against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on April 28, 2025. They finished the match in just 15.5 overs, winning with 25 balls left.

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Teams with the fastest 200-plus run chase in the IPL history

Speaking about the team with the fastest 200-plus-run chase in the IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru tops the list with 202 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad with 26 balls remaining. While the next team is Rajasthan Royals, who chased down a target of 210 runs with 25 balls remaining against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. The third team on the list is Royal Challengers Bengaluru again, who chased down 201 runs with 24 balls remaining against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024. However, the next side on the list is five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, who chased 200 runs against RCB with 21 balls remaining in IPL 2023. The last team is Delhi Capitals, who completed a target of 209 runs with 15 balls remaining against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017.

Virat Kohli’s impressive innings against SRH in IPL 2026 opener

However, in the RCB vs SRH clash, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli, showcased a great batting performance and scored 69 runs off 38 balls, including five fours and five sixes and led RCB to a first victory of IPL 2026.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) April 5

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is all set to play their second match of the tournament against one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5th at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

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