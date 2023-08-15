Home

Sports

Virat Kohli’s RCB Most Popular Team in Asia on Instagram in July, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr at Second Spot – Check DEETS

Virat Kohli’s RCB Most Popular Team in Asia on Instagram in July, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr at Second Spot – Check DEETS

In the month of July, RCB emerged as the most popular team in Asia with a total interaction of 64.2 Mn.

RCB Most Popular Team

Mumbai: The Indian Premier League is one of the most popular franchise-based sport. it has grown over the years and keeps growing all the time. Last year, two new franchises were added to the family and it expanded. And it is no surprise when an IPL team pops up as the most popular team in Asia. In the month of July, RCB emerged as the most popular team in Asia with a total interaction of 64.2 Mn as per a study done by Deportes&Finanzas. At the second spot is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr club. They finished second, also because they went on to win the Saudi Premier League title, thanks to Ronaldo. Al Nassr clocked a total interaction of 60.9 Mn.

Trending Now

Finishing third in this list after having won IPL 2023 is Chennai Super Kings with a total interaction of 55.6 Mn. Chennai have always been among the most popular sides thanks to former India captain MS Dhoni.

At the fourth spot is the most successful IPL team, Mumbai Indians. They did not have a good 2023 season and they are one team who would like to bounce back next year with a title.

These are the Top 5

Most popular Asian sports teams on Instagram during July 2023

Ranking by total interactions

1. RCB: 64,2 Mn

2. Al Nassr FC: 60,9 Mn

3. Chennai Super Kings: 55,6 Mn

4. Mumbai Indians: 38,2 Mn

5. Persija: 22,0 Mn

Meanwhile, Kohli is getting ready to feature in the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. At the Asia Cup, India play Pakistan at least two times in the group stage and if they qualify for the final – there would be a third match. Kohli would be a key player in all those games.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES