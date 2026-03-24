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Virat Kohlis RCB take BIG step to honour fans lost during IPL 2025 victory parade, they will...

Virat Kohli’s RCB take BIG step to honour fans lost during IPL 2025 victory parade, they will…

In a heartfelt tribute, RCB take BIG step to honour fans lost during IPL 2025 victory parade as CEO Rajesh Menon announced ahead of the season opener.

Virat Kohli's RCB take BIG step to honour fans lost during IPL 2025 victory parade

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will pay tribute to fans who lost their lives last year during the victory parade. With a special gesture ahead of their first home game of the season, RCB CEO Rajesh Menon revealed in the pre-season press conference, that players will wear jersey number 11 during the warm-up and sport black armbands during the match.

Additionally, 11 seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be left vacant in their memory, “This is a tribute to our fans, who will always remain a part of our journey”, he said.

Rajesh Menon also gave a detailed insight on how thing have been planned to make matchdays smooth and safe for fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the defending champions are set to host five games this season.

“I would like to thank the government for making this possible. It has been a long journey since June 4, and everything has been executed on a war footing. We have worked to follow the SOPs provided by the court and ensure all protocols are in place.”

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Speaking about operations, Rajesh Menon detailed the updated structure for managing the stadium and clarified the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders involved.

RCB CEO outlines new stadium operations structure

Rajesh Menon further explained the new structure in place for running the stadium. According to the revised agreements between the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and RCB, the state association will act as the primary organiser, while the franchise will be responsible for executing standard operating procedures, including emergency response plans and ensuring accountability in case of any breach of the stadium agreement.

All the mentioned protocols will be jointly followed by both the franchise and the KSCA, with clear guidelines also laid out for handling victory parades. In addition, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have rolled out a series of new measures aimed at improving crowd management in and around the stadium.

“We have significantly strengthened crowd management measures. We have implemented AI-led CCTV solutions across the stadium, including inside, the concourse, and surrounding areas, powered by an AI tool called Jarvis. This system provides real-time alerts, including stand-specific crowd counts, to ensure better monitoring and control. These CCTV feeds will also be accessible to the Commissioner’s office for real-time monitoring.”

“We have invested approximately Rs7 crore towards enhancing crowd management infrastructure, including multiple baggage scanners and command centers.”

RCB confirms no Unbox Event this year

The stadium will also see reworked entry, exit and fan movement protocols based on recommendations from local authorities, with tickets for the first fixture set to go live on Tuesday, 24 March at 4 PM. Ticket holders will also be entitled to metro access on matchdays. Parking can be pre-booked, and all stadium gates will open four hours prior to the match.

Menon also confirmed that the franchise has decided not to host the Unbox event this year, with the focus firmly on ensuring the matchday experience is executed smoothly.

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