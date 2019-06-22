ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Cometh the hour, cometh the man! It was Jasprit Bumrah who was brought back for his second spell to get a breakthrough and he did just that, possibly even better. Bumrah bowled a double-wicket maiden to get India straight back into the driver’s seat. He picked the wickets of Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi in one over which also was a maiden. His over brought out an epic reaction from Indian skipper Virat Kohli who went berserk after Bumrah picked two.

Here is the video:

When Jasprit Bumrah gets you back in the game … once again! 🤩 #INDvAFG#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/F1HdSjyFG9 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 22, 2019

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan tweakers spun a web around Indian batsmen to restrict them to 224/8 in 50 overs despite half-centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav in a World Cup clash here on Saturday.

This is India’s lowest first innings total batting all 50 overs since 2010.

Kohli struck his third consecutive fifty with a classy 67 off 63 balls, his innings laced with five fours, while Jadhav scored 52 off 68 deliveries (3×4, 1×6) before being taken at cover by substitute Noor Ali Zadran off Gulbadin Naib.

But a spirited Afghanistan, who kept behind their huge loss to England in the last game, rode Mohammed Nabi’s 2/33 and wickets each for Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/26), Rashid Khan (1/38) and Rahmat Shah (1/22) to keep the run-flow in check throughout the innings.

Skipper Naib took two wickets in the last over, removing Jadhav and Mohammed Shami (1) to cap off a brilliant bowling display by the team which still finds itself at the foot of the points table, without a win, and battling off-field issues and infighting.

M.S. Dhoni laboured to 28 off 52 balls (3×4) bringing back to memory the days when he was questioned for his slow pace in the twilight of his career.

(With IANS Inputs)