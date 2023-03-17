Home

Sports

Virat Kohli’s Reaction Goes Viral After Mohammed Siraj Clean Bowls Travis Head | VIDEO

Virat Kohli’s Reaction Goes Viral After Mohammed Siraj Clean Bowls Travis Head | VIDEO

India included two spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja while Shubman Gill will open with Ishan Kishan.

Virat Kohli's Reaction Goes Viral After Mohammed Siraj Clean Bowls Travis Head During IND-AUS 1st ODI

Mumbai: Virat Kohli’s animated reaction went viral on social media after Mohammed Siraj gave India an early breakthrough in ongoing first ODI against Australia at Wankhede Stadium. Coming into the attack in the second over, Siraj dismissed Travis Head and started roaring in his follow-through pointing towards Kohli.

The former India skipper too started roaring and joined Siraj in the celebration much to the amazement of the crowd.

You may like to read

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to field first against Australia in the first game of the three-match ODI series. Stand-in-skipper Hardik Pandya said dew could be a factor later in the day. He said India has done well batting first so far and it was time to challenge his team by chasing a target.

India included two spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI while Shubman Gill will open with Ishan Kishan. Australia captain Steve Smith said he would have opted to bat first considering the heat. He informed that Alex Carey is sick and has gone back home, making way for Josh Inglis in the playing XI.

David Warner was also left out as he is not 100 percent fit. Mitchell Marsh will open the innings in his place.

Playing XIs:

India: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (capt), M Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.