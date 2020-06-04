From getting a haircut to playing cricket in the terrace, India skipper Virat Kohli is making the most of his time staying indoors during the lockdown with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma. Also Read - Really Can't Compare Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma, They Complement Each Other: Brad Hogg

Kohli is truly upped his social game during the lockdown to keep himself and his fans in high spirits. On Thursday, Anushka posted a sun-kissed picture on her Instagram page and Kohli was quick to respond to it.

Anushka captioned the picture and wrote, "By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home."

Gushing over his wife’s picture, Kohli’s response was ‘gorgeous’.

In a bid to help citizens during the testing times, Kohli and Anushka have recently come forward and lent their helping hands for the ones affected in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The power couple donated to the PM-Cares Fund, an initiative by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also gave away Rs 5 lakhs each to help the Mumbai Police Personnel in the situation of crisis.

With the IPL postponed indefinitely, Kohli is keeping himself busy with his wife and is often chatting with fellow cricketers via Instagram Live.