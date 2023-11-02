Home

Virat Kohli’s Reaction to Shubman Gill’s Boundary is EPIC | VIRAL PIC

Ind vs SL: Gill came down the track and smashed it for a boundary which also got a reaction out of Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end.

Kohli Reaction on Gill Boundary (Image: X)

Mumbai: After India captain Rohit Sharma perished early against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Wankhede stadium, Virat Kohli joined Shubman Gill and since there has been no looking back. The two batters not only got India back on track but put the side in total control in the game. But it was a shot from Gill that stunned Kohli. In the 18th over of the game, Gill came down the track and smashed it for a boundary which also got a reaction out of Kohli, who was at the non-striker’s end.

Virat Kohli’s reaction on Shubman Gill’s shot. pic.twitter.com/TX5Sh3WvzH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 2, 2023

Earlier, Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in a crucial league match. Mendis said they think batting second will be better on this pitch. “The players have done well in a couple of matches and are giving their best. Very important three games for us” said Mendis at the toss.

Sri Lanka have made one change in the team that lost to Afghanistan in Pune a couple of days back, bringing in Dushan Hemantha in place of Dhananjaya de Silva.

India captain Rohit Sharma said he would have batted first if he had won the toss. He said it was a good pitch and gave some assistance to the bowlers at the start. “Under lights, it will be nice for our seamers to bowl. Great honour to captain India at the World Cup where I’ve grown up playing. As a team, we thrive on getting better however way we can. Obviously, important for us to not get carried away and it’s important to stay balanced. We’re playing the same team,” Rohit said after the toss.

