Virat Kohli’s Reaction To Umesh Yadav Equaling His Batting Record Is Pure Gold

Umesh Yadav smashed two maximus and a boundary in 13 balls, both sixes came within the space of three balls. With his second six, the pacer equals the record of Kohli.

Indore: On day 1 of the third Test against Australia India was seen reeling as the hosts bundled up on 109 within the first two sessions of the day. Virat Kohli was India’s highest run scorer as he scored 22 off 52 balls. Australia’s left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann scalped five wickets against India in the ongoing Test match at Holkar Stadium, Indore on Wednesday.

Umesh Yadav smashed two maximus and a boundary in 13 balls, both sixes came within the space of three balls. With his second six, the pacer equals the record of Kohli. This was Umesh Yadav’s 24th Test six, which equals the maximum that Kohli has hit in Test cricket. While Kohli is on 24 sixes in 181 innings, Umesh has got there in just 64.

Former India star batter Virender Sehwag tops the tally for being the Indian with most sixes in the Test cricket (91), followed by MS Dhoni (78), Sachin Tendulkar (69), Rohit Sharma (68) and Kapil Dev (61).

Virat Kohli was seen clapping after Umesh Yadav smashed the second six and equals his record. The video got viral on twitter and here is the viral video:

Off-spin duo of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy took three and one scalps respectively as Australia’s troika of spinners shared all the wickets that fell; with the final wicket coming out of a calamitous run-out.

Being out for 109 in 33.2 overs is also India’s lowest Test total at home since 107 and 105 against Australia in Pune 2017 and is their fifth shortest innings while being all-out in-home conditions.

A fine half-century (60) from Usman Khawaja, after Matthew Kuhnemann took his maiden Test five-wicket haul, put Australia in ascendancy with vital 47-run lead on day one of third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Brief scores: Australia 156/4 in 54 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 21; Ravindra Jadeja 4/63) lead India 109 all out in 33.3 overs (Virat Kohli 22, Shubman Gill 21; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35) by 47 runs

