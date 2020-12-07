Virat Kohli’s reaction on Sunday during the second T20I when fans show ‘We miss you Dhoni’ placards is winning the internet a day after India pocketed the three-match series with a six-wicket win at SCG. During the match, Kohli – who was fielding near the ropes – saw fans holding placards with Dhoni’s name on it. Kohli gestured towards the fans that he too misses Dhoni. Also Read - India's Possible XI For 3rd T20I at SCG: Will Jasprit Bumrah Return in Place of Deepak Chahar in Virat Kohli-Led Side vs Australia

Seems like the 32-year old is really missing the company of his dear friend Dhoni and his reaction on Sunday was a testament to that. Ever since the video surfaced on social space, it is being loved by fans.

Over the years fans have enjoyed every moment of their friendship on-the-field and Kohli’s gesture has given them another reason to celebrate.

Meanwhile, while Dhoni – who announced his international retirement from the game earlier this year – is enjoying a break after the IPL, while Kohli is leading the Indian team in Australia.

It is no secret that when Kohli took over as captain, he always sought advice from Dhoni – who used to marshal the troops from behind the stumps. The two have won India innumerable games in the past and are living legends.

Kohli – who is going to become a father soon – would be returning to India after the first Test at Adelaide to attend the birth of his first child.

After losing the ODI series 2-1, the Kohli-led side has bounced back to pocket the three-match T20Is. India has already won the first two games and the third T20I would be played on Tuesday.