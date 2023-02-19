Home

Sports

Virat Kohli’s Reaction When Ravi Ashwin Threatens to Mankad Steve Smith During 2nd Test in Delhi vs Australia Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli’s Reaction When Ravi Ashwin Threatens to Mankad Steve Smith During 2nd Test in Delhi vs Australia Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

Ind vs Aus: Ashwin tried to threaten him with a Mankad in the 15th over. While that stunned Smith, it brought out laughter from Virat Kohli promptly.

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli bursts into laughter after Ashwin threatens Steve Smith with run-out at non-strikers end

Delhi: The spinners from India ruled the roost on the third day of the second Test in Delhi. Ravindra Jadeja picked up seven wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin collected the remaining three to bundle out Australia for a paltry 113 in their second essay on Sunday. But it was an incident during the game that caught the eye. It was when Steve Smith was at the non-striker’s end. Ashwin tried to threaten him with a Mankad in the 15th over. While that stunned Smith, it brought out laughter from Virat Kohli promptly.

Here is the clip:

You may like to read

Ashwin again 😂👌. Look at Virat Kohli and Steve Smith #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/OsOCQseqwJ — Nitish Tiwary (@TiwaryT21821046) February 19, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.