New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli garnered a lot of support amid all the questions on his dry spell in terms of runs. After the 2nd ODI in the ongoing series against England, Pakistan captain Babar Azam tweeted in support of the Indian great and captioned it,"This too shall pass. Stay strong #ViratKohli." The gesture was appreciated worldwide as the tweet went viral.

Kohli, who himself shares a great rapport with Babar, commented on the viral tweet and said,"Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best." and ended the tweet with a clap emoji. Check out the response here:

Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best 👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2022

Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli is undoubtedly going through one of the most difficult times of his cricketing career at the moment. Since November 2019, Kohli has been in a prolonged lean patch and hasnt registered a century in international cricket.

In India’s ongoing tour of England, Kohli has performed way below his lofty standards with the bat. He scored 11 and 20 in the fifth and rescheduled Test match against England at Edgbaston, before making one and 11 in the two T20Is at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge.

Kohli, who missed the first ODI against England at The Oval due to a groin strain, was dismissed for a 25-ball 16 in the second ODI. He did start well with three glorious boundaries before being dismissed by David Willey while trying to chase a wide ball.