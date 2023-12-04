Home

Virat Kohli’s Restaurant Denies Entry to Tamil Nadu Man Wearing ‘Veshti’ – WATCH

A Tamil Nadu man was denied entry into the upscale restaurant as he was not meeting the dress code.

Mumbai: Virat Kohli is not just a cricketer, over the years, he has also become a restauranteur, being the proud owner of his upscale restaurant, ‘One8 Commune,’ located in Juhu, Mumbai. The restaurant in Mumbai is in the news and not for the right reasons. A Tamil Nadu man was denied entry into the upscale restaurant as he was not meeting the dress code. The Tamil Nadu man was dressed in a white shirt and veshti (a traditional white unstitched cloth wrap for the lower body in Tamil Nadu), standing outside the restaurant and expressing his disappointment at being denied entry due to his attire.

Following the episode, the man took to X and posted a clip expressing his disappointment. “I am not just disappointed but hurt,” expressed the unidentified man in the video, garnering up to 1 million views on the micro-blogging site ‘X.’

“I’m wearing a proper, dignified Tamil cultural attire. In case I was wearing a colored dhoti, ¾ or any kind of casual attire…if they had rejected me for entry, I would have honestly obliged. But what made me publish this (the video) is that the management insulted the entire Tamils and our culture,” he said in the clip.

Person with Veshti was not allowed in @imVkohli ‘s Restaurant Very nice da👌 pic.twitter.com/oTNGVqzaIz — உன்னைப்போல் ஒருவன் (@Sandy_Offfl) December 2, 2023

Kohli is currently on a break in London with his family. He would be joining the India squad for the Tests versus South Africa later this year on Boxing Day.

