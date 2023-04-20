Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli’s REVEALS Fitness Mantra During IPL 2023 Season, Says ‘Less is More’ | WATCH

Virat Kohli’s REVEALS Fitness Mantra During IPL 2023 Season, Says ‘Less is More’ | WATCH

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli revealed his fitness mantra. Kohli, who is 34, said that 'less is more'. 

Updated: April 20, 2023 3:00 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli ipl, Virat Kohli rcb, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli captain, Virat Kohli wife, PBKS vs RCB, RCB team news, RCB Schedule, RCB squad, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 News, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Live streaming, Cricket News
Kohli reveals fitness journey. (Image: RCB Twitter)

Mohali: Virat Kohli is arguably one of the fittest athletes in the world, not just in cricket. He has raised the benchmark purely with his hard work and determination to achieve success. Before Kohli heads into the IS Bindra stadium to play against the Punjab Kings in the ongoing season of the IPL, the former RCB captain revealed his fitness mantra. Kohli, who is 34, said that ‘less is more’.

Also Read:

“When you are focussing on your fitness journey, you are giving a lot of thought to vitamins, extra hydration, protein and etc to a point where you figure out the right balance. Repetition is everything. The basic challenge that I faced in terms of fitness was food. Everybody can work out in the gym but when it comes to diet, it is different. With food it is linked to your tastebuds which is connected to your brain,” Kohlis said on Star Sports.

You may like to read

Kohli has been in good form recently and fans would hope he comes up with another masterclass in Mohali. He would also be key to the fortunes of RCB early in the game as he can set the tone.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Mahipal Lomror

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 20, 2023 2:53 PM IST

Updated Date: April 20, 2023 3:00 PM IST

More Stories