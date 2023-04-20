Home

Virat Kohli’s REVEALS Fitness Mantra During IPL 2023 Season, Says ‘Less is More’ | WATCH

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli revealed his fitness mantra. Kohli, who is 34, said that 'less is more'.

Kohli reveals fitness journey. (Image: RCB Twitter)

Mohali: Virat Kohli is arguably one of the fittest athletes in the world, not just in cricket. He has raised the benchmark purely with his hard work and determination to achieve success. Before Kohli heads into the IS Bindra stadium to play against the Punjab Kings in the ongoing season of the IPL, the former RCB captain revealed his fitness mantra. Kohli, who is 34, said that ‘less is more’.

“When you are focussing on your fitness journey, you are giving a lot of thought to vitamins, extra hydration, protein and etc to a point where you figure out the right balance. Repetition is everything. The basic challenge that I faced in terms of fitness was food. Everybody can work out in the gym but when it comes to diet, it is different. With food it is linked to your tastebuds which is connected to your brain,” Kohlis said on Star Sports.

HARD RELATE, King!@ImVKohli reveals to @jatinsapru that the hardest part of keeping fit, is eating healthy! 😅 Watch him in action on #PBKSvRCB at #IPLonStar

Today | Pre-show at 2:30 PM & LIVE action at 3:30 PM | Star Sports Network#StarsOnStar #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/Vdj0sggwCg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 20, 2023

Kohli has been in good form recently and fans would hope he comes up with another masterclass in Mohali. He would also be key to the fortunes of RCB early in the game as he can set the tone.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Mahipal Lomror

