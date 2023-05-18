Home

Virat Kohli’s Sixth IPL Hundred Destroys Sunrisers Hyderabad, Joins Chris Gayle On Elite List

Virat Kohli scored four IPL hundreds in 2016 before his fifth came three years layer. He now has six IPL tons, same as Chris Gayle.

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his sixth IPL ton. (Image: BCCI))

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli scored his sixth hundred in the Indian Premier League and first after four years on Thursday against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an crucial IPL 2023 encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium. He also equalled former RCB star and his one-time teammate Chris Gayle on most IPL hundreds in history.

Kohli scored four IPL hundreds in 2016 before scoring his fifth three years later. On Thursday, Kohli came with an intent after failing to score in the past two games. The former RCB skipper showed why is called the chase-master as he single-handedly destroyed the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack to pieces.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen had scored a century in the first innings. This was also the first time in the history of the IPL that two hundreds were scored on either innings of a match. Earlier, invited to bat first, SRH made 186/5, riding on Heinrich Klaasen’s 104 off just 51 balls.

For RCB, Michael Bracewell took two wickets for 13 runs to be the pick of the bowlers. RCB chased down the target of 187 with four balls to spare with Kohli hitting 100 off 63 balls and sharing 172 runs with captain Faf du Plessis (71) in 17.5 overs. With this win, RCB rose to the fourth spot in the points table.

Both RCB and Mumbai Indians have 14 points each and need to win their respective final games to advance to the playoffs. In case both win their final league games, net run-rate will come into play.

