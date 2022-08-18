Mumbai: Once a chubby teenager from Delhi, Virat Kohli has transformed himself and that has helped him become one of the best in the world. Ever since 2013-14, Kohli has laid massive focus on his health and fitness. Kohli, who loves Chhole Bhature, stayed away from it just to stay fit and in shape. So, Kohli has made a lot of sacrifices over the past decade that has got him all the success.Also Read - Jemimah Rodrigues Makes BIG Claim, Says She Belongs to 'Elite Company' of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni | VIRAL TWEET

Now that he is going through a lean patch and with fingers being pointed at him, Kohli has gone back to the basics. He is following a special diet ahead of the Asia Cup. It is a sugar and a gluten-free diet and he also avoids diary products as much as possible. Kohli revealed all of this in a recent conversation with the Indian Express.

"There was a time when I didn't focus on diet and fitness but in the past few years, I have really changed the way I eat and have become more disciplined. I try to always have an absolute awareness of my food intake. The dos and don'ts for me are quite simple — no processed sugar, no gluten. I also avoid dairy as much as possible," Virat spoke while in conversation with The Indian Express.

Kohli would feature in his 100th T20I when India take on Pakistan in a much-awaited clash in the upcoming Asia Cup. It was the same venue where Pakistan beat India for the first-time in a World Cup game last year. Taking that into consideration, it is wise to say that Babar Azam and Co. would start favourites.

Kohli has already started training for the upcoming Asia Cup. Videos of him running at the BKC Complex in Mumbai went viral recently.