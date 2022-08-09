New Delhi: Virat Kohli is not just among the best batters of the modern era, but also a hero for millions across the globe and in India he is nothing short of a demi-god. In the wake of India’s phenomenal run at Birmingham in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022, Kohli took to social space to congratulate the athletes for making the country proud.Also Read - FBL vs BCA Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Fuchse Berlin Lions vs Berlin Cricket Academy, Playing 11s For Today’s Match At Rugby Cricket Dresden, 2 PM IST August 09, Tuesday

Taking to Twitter, he posted a collage of all the winners and the top moments and captioned it: "You have brought great laurels for our country. Congratulations to all our winners and the participants of CWG 2022. We are so proud of you. Jai Hind".

You have brought great laurels for our country. Congratulations to all our winners and the participants of CWG 2022. We are so proud of you. Jai Hind 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/phKMn7MMdY — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 9, 2022



India added six medals, including four gold, on the final day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to finish fourth in the final standings with a total of 61 medals.

Meanwhile, the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup was announced on Monday night, the big takeaway was the fact that Virat Kohli would be making a comeback to the side. If things go as per plan, then Kohli – who was on a break after the English tour – would be playing his milestone 100th T20I versus arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

Kohli has not been in the best of form in recent times and has been subject to immense criticism due to that. He would ideally want to get among the runs against Pakistan and make a big statement ahead of the T20 World Cup later in the year.

