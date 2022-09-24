Nagpur: It is no secret that Virat Kohli loves tennis and is an admirer of Roger Federer. So, it was no surprise that Kohli took to social space and reacted after Federer played his last game on Friday during a Lavers Cup match in London. After Federer’s last game, he along with Rafael Nadal – his biggest rival – were in tears. Not something you see often in a sport. This caught the attention of the ex-India captain. Calling it the ‘beauty of the sport’, Kohli asked who would have thought rivals feel like this for each other.Also Read - Rafael Nadal's Emotional Goodbye to Roger Federer at Lavers Cup Would Make You Teary-Eyed

"Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That's the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me. When your companions cry for you, you know why you've been able to do with your god given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2," Kohli tweeted.

Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me❤️. When your companions cry for you, you know why you’ve been able to do with your god given talent.Nothing but respect for these 2. pic.twitter.com/X2VRbaP0A0 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2022

“When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments he has been next or in front me in important moments of my life. So has been emotional (to) see the family, see all the people. Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment.” said Nadal for Federer.