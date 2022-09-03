Dubai: After getting a fifty against Hong Kong, Virat Kohli does not want to take the foot off the pedal and hence he was seen training alone on Friday. The former India captain ran alone for 10 minutes with a high-altitude mask ahead of the Pakistan game on Sunday. This training technique is used by elite athletes, especially long-distance runners to strengthen their lungs and breathing muscles. He was also timing himself during the solo session.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match: Hardik Pandya to Return; Will Ravi Ashwin Likely to Get Picked

The clip that is now going viral shows Kohli's uncompromising commitment to maintain high standards of fitness. The temperature was high but that did not stop Kohli from putting in the extra yard.

Here is the video that is now going viral:

“For the first time in 10 years, I didn’t touch my bat for a month. I came to realisation that I was trying to fake my intensity a bit recently. I was convincing myself that no, you had the intensity. But your body was telling you to stop. The mind was telling me to take a break and step back,” Kohli had said in a video posted by Star Sports.