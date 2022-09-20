Mohali: Just after getting his 71st international century, Virat Kohli could not have hoped for a better script. He would now play against Australia at Mohali in the T20I opener on Tuesday. Mohali has always been a happy hunting ground for the ex-India captain. And against Australia, his stats at the venue is staggering. Kohli played his first match at Mohali versus Australia and he was the star of that T20 World Cup quarter-final game as he smashed a breathtaking 82* from 51 balls. His innings ensured India won the game by six wickets and made it to the semi-final.Also Read - IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Australia 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Punjab Stadium, Mohali 7:30 PM IST September 20, Tuesday

Kohli was back at the venue in 2019 and against South Africa, he hit a brilliant 72* off 52 deliveries. He has amassed 154 runs at a strike rate of 149.51 at Mohali. Surely, Australia would be cautious and would have plans in place for him.

Kohli looked in good touch during India's net session in Mohali:

Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see if Kohli opens with captain Rohit Sharma. In the pre-match presser, Rohit confirmed that Kohli is ‘definitely’ a backup opener option. In all probability, KL Rahul opens with Rohit.

India’s lackluster campaign at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 had raised some serious questions but the selectors have picked up almost the same squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Will the backing help in injecting confidence in the players remains to be seen.