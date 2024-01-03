Home

Virat Kohli’s Suggestion to Rohit Sharma Helped IND Trap SA Opener Dean Elgar at Newlands During 2nd Test; Video Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Mohammed Siraj shattered the South African batting line-up with his fifer and threw host on backfoot.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Team India entered the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town with the aim of avenging the loss in the 1st Test and they did that after decimating the South African top order. The visitors confidence went over the roof after Mohammed Siraj took the wicket of Proteas captain Dean Elgar and as per a viral video, it was a conversation between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma that resulted in the big wicket.

