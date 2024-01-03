By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Virat Kohli’s Suggestion to Rohit Sharma Helped IND Trap SA Opener Dean Elgar at Newlands During 2nd Test; Video Goes VIRAL – WATCH
Mohammed Siraj shattered the South African batting line-up with his fifer and threw host on backfoot.
New Delhi: Team India entered the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town with the aim of avenging the loss in the 1st Test and they did that after decimating the South African top order. The visitors confidence went over the roof after Mohammed Siraj took the wicket of Proteas captain Dean Elgar and as per a viral video, it was a conversation between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma that resulted in the big wicket.
Two goats 🐐🐐 in one frame
No one will pass without liking this ♥️#INDvsSA#ViratKohli #RohitSharma𓃵
siraj #MSDhoni#RohitSharma
pic.twitter.com/2U1NjhRpAL
— BRAKING NEWS 🤯 (@Jamesneeesham) January 3, 2024
