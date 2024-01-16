Home

‘Virat Kohli’s T20I Returns is Like Cristiano Ronaldo Coming Back to Manchester United’ – Saba Karim

While Kohli's move is being looked at as a good thing to have happened for Indian cricket, former cricketer Saba Karim has gone on to compare his move to Cristiano Ronaldo going to Manchester United.

Delhi: Virat Kohli is easily the most popular cricketer of the era and his return to T20I cricket was a welcome move in the year of the World Cup. While Kohli’s move is being looked at as a good thing to have happened for Indian cricket, former cricketer Saba Karim has gone on to compare his move to Cristiano Ronaldo going to Manchester United. While speaking on Jio Cinema, Karim said that Kohli’s move is identical to Ronaldo’s in terms of magnitude.

“This is akin to Cristiano Ronaldo coming back to Man United. The prodigal son returns, isn’t it? That’s something like, what Virat has done now 14 months. That’s a long time.”

“But I think whatever one could see in the pre-game warm ups, I think Virat is pretty keen to step onto the field and again do what he has done so well in the past,” said Kohli.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Probable XIs

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

AFG Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

India vs Afghanistan Full Squads

IND: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Ravi Bishnoi.

AFG: Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Saleem.

