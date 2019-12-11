Virat Kohli‘s touching tribute to his former captain MS Dhoni became the most retweeted Sports-related Tweet of 2019.

On July 7, 2019, Kohli has wished MS Dhoni on his birthday with this caption: “Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I’m glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You’ve been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain 🙂”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Virat Kohli and Dhoni walking off the pitch in a jovial mood.

The tweet and the photo and the occasion struck a chord with the twitter users and Kohli’s 32.6 million followers on twitter ensured that the tweet went viral. As of writing this copy, the tweet has had 47,000 retweets and over 4 Lakh likes.

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I’m glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You’ve been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Wxsf5fvH2m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2019

Twitter made the announcement on their social platform and said: “In the world of sports, this Tweet from @imVkohli stole people’s hearts becoming the most Retweeted sports-related Tweet (sic).”

While skipper Kohli is busy preparing for the third T20I against West Indies that will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, India coach Ravi Shastri told IANS that the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League will go a long way in deciding if Dhoni will take the flight to Australia to play the World T20.