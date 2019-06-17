India continued their unbeaten streak in the ICC World Cup 2019 with an emphatic victory over Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday. Being asked to bat first, Virat Kohli & Co. imposed a mammoth total of 335. Hitman Rohit Sharma scored his second century of the tournament as captain Kohli and KL Rahul also played pivotal roles in India’s run feast. In rain-interrupted second innings, the bowlers did their job to perfection helping India register their third win in this year’s mega event.

A tweet from Virat Kohli after India’s victory is winning hearts all over. While everyone’s busy talking about the players, this tweet from the Indian skipper was to thank all the supporters and fans of Indian cricket. He wrote, “Top performance by the team. Thanks to all the fans for turning out in large numbers.”

Top performance by the team. Thanks to all the fans for turning out in large numbers. 🇮🇳 👌🏼💪🏼 #CWC19 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/BBGJ0Tbbvz — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2019

.

The post went viral within minutes as the fans couldn’t stop grinning about how their captain showed his love for them. Twitter was abuzz throughout the match but as the Men in Blue completed their victory, the social media platform was flooded with congratulatory messages from all around. Fans, film stars, politicians showered the Indian players with celebratory words. Among many fans, singer Guru Randhwa commented on the post, “The major win paji”

The major win paji 🔥🙏 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) June 16, 2019

Kohli’s love knows no barriers and a lot of times we have seen Pakistani fans showcasing their affection for him. In his tweet also a Pakistani journalist heaped praise on the Indian captain as he commented, “I am a Pakistani but let me tell you guys something, Virat is not just the best player, He’s the best captain in the cricket world, I am really jealous of the bonding & Passion. You are a legend.”

I am a Pakistani but let me tell you guys something, Virat is not just the best player, He’s the best captain in the cricket world, I am really jealous of the bonding & Passion. You are a legend. — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) June 16, 2019

The greatest supporter of Indian cricket, Sudhir Chaudhary also commented, “Indiaaaa Indiaaa # IndvPak # ViratKohli # TeamIndia.”

Other than them, thousands of fans replied to King Kohli’s words and congratulated the team for their victory.

Take more chances …. Dance more dances…. Congratulations @imVkohli sir and all the boys for this well done on win👏👏👏👏👏👌👌👌👌🙏🙏😍😍❤❤🇮🇳

Excellent performance #TeamIndia 👌👌👏👏👏❤🇮🇳#IndiaVsPakistan #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ZVciEBCkeP — Hasi Johari 🇮🇳 (@hasiaf_johari) June 16, 2019

Amazing day at the Old Trafford. What a Team Performance!! Well Done!! #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Mohammed Ibrahim Farooqui (@iBM1105) June 16, 2019

India will next face Afghanistan on June 22 which will relatively be an easy fixture before taking on West Indies and England on June 27 and June 30 respectively.