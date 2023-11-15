Home

‘Virat’s 50th ODI Century Sets World Record, Nothing Better For Me’, Says Kohli’s Childhood Coach

Virat Kohli's childhood batting coach, Rajkumar Sharma, expressed happiness at the batter's feat.

Virat Kohli breaks legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI hundreds.

New Delhi: After his former student’s record-breaking 50th ODI century in the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, Virat Kohli’s childhood batting coach, Rajkumar Sharma, expressed happiness at the batter’s feat.

Record-breaking centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped India post a Himalayan target of 397/4 against New Zealand in the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

“There is nothing better for me. Everyone is happy, all of his fans are happy. For me as a coach, no other moment could be much bigger than Virat scoring his 50th ODI century and making a world record. This is a big achievement and I am happy for him. I hope he continues his form like this,” said Rajkumar after Virat’s century.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI century against New Zealand in the 1st Semi-Final match, his coach Raj Kumar Sharma says, “It is a very proud moment for me and the entire country. Everyone is so happy and excited for him. As a coach, I am really proud of him that he… pic.twitter.com/qED7lvkyJD — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

Virat Kohli (117 in 113 balls, nine fours and two sixes) posted his 50th ODI ton, while Shreyas Iyer (105 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) scored his second-successive WC century, helping India post a massive score. KL Rahul also delivered a 20-ball cameo of 39 runs, with five fours and two sixes.

Tim Southee (3/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Trent Boult (1/86) also got a wicket.

Brief Scores: India: 397/4 (Virat Kohli 117, Shreyas Iyer 105, Tim Southee 3/100).

