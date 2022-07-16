London: Amid much criticism over poor form, Virat Kohli has been granted rest by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and would not be traveling to West Indies. So, how is Kohli going to spend his time? It is no secret that the ex-India captain is a family man and never misses an opportunity to spend time with wife and actress Anushka Sharma. Just to provide to an update, Anushka is currently in London with Kohli. The couple were recently spotted attending a Krishna Das kirtan in London.Also Read - Virat Kohli Should Take a 3-4 Month Break - Ex-Pakistan Spinner Mushtaq Ahmed Makes BOLD Statement

As per a report in InsideSport, Kohli’s mother Saroj would be joining him in London soon and the family will travel to an undisclosed location. The report suggests that it is all to get over the mental fatigue. Also Read - Kane Williamson is Enduring a Similar Phase as Virat Kohli - Ex-Pakistan Captain Rashid Latif

Kohli will resume training from August 1 and would be available for the Asia Cup. Also Read - Shahid Afridi, Irfan Pathan React on Babar Azam's Viral Tweet on Virat Kohli's Poor Form With Bat

Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch in his career as the ex-skipper was unable to hit a century in international cricket since 2019. After missing the first ODI against England at The Oval due to a groin strain, Kohli made just 16 in the second match at Lord’s, which India lost by 100 runs.

He has been without a century for 77 consecutive international innings. Before the ODI series, Kohli had scores of one and 11 in the second and third T20Is and made 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston.

Amid all the criticism, Kohli has found support from Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Babar reckoned this is a phase and he is certain it will pass.