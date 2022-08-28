Dubai: Eyes were on former India captain Virat Kohli a week ahead of the Pakistan game in the Asia Cup and it peaked when he entered the stadium on Sunday for the game. Kohli, who is making a comeback to the side after a break, got a huge reception from the crowd when he was stationed near the ropes. Fans started yelling ‘Kohli-Kohli’ and then Virat waved his hands to the crowd appreciating the gesture.Also Read - LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Updates: Jadeja-Suryakumar Keep India In Chase After Kohli-Rohit Depart

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya played starring roles with the ball as India bowled out Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs in their opening match of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

While Pandya got India vital breakthroughs with his short balls to pick 3-25 in his four overs, Bhuvneshwar was excellent in starting and death overs to take 4-26 as India used the bounce well offered by the pitch. With left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh taking rest of two wickets, it also marked the first instance of Indian seamers taking all ten wickets in a T20I match.

Electing to bowl first, there was drama in the opening over. Mohammad Rizwan survived an early lbw call off Bhuvneshwar on the second ball via DRS. He had a reprieve again on the last ball of the over as India lost their review.

Captain Babar Azam oozed gorgeousness while straight driving with full face of the bat for a brace of boundaries through mid-off. In an attempt to pull off a Bhuvneshwar bouncer, Azam sent a top-edge to short fine leg.