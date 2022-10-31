Perth: It was not the best of days for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team as they lost against South Africa in a final-over thriller at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. Following the loss, fans criticised the team selection and most reckoned Rishabh Pant should have been in the playing XI in place of Dinesh Karthik. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag feels, given Pant’s experience in Australian conditions – he should have been picked against SA as well.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh Add Feather In Their Cap Despite IND's Loss vs SA

"Ye toh pehle din se hona chahiye tha. Vo vahan Test cricket khele hain, ODI khele hain aur perform kiya hai. Dinesh Karthik kab Australia me khele hain? Ye koi Bangalore ki wicket nahi hai. Main aaj bhi ye hi keh raha tha ki Hooda ki jagah Pant ko khilaate, unko vahan khelne ka anubhav hai. Unhone Gabba ka ghamand toda hai Australia ka," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"Main yahan bas rai de sakta hu, baaki management jisko bhi khilaaye. Agle match me problem unki hai, agar Karthik fit hote hain toh same scenario pe jaayenge. Meri nazar me Rishabh Pant pehle bhi hone chahiye the," he added.

Earlier, South Africa’s bowlers, led by Lungi Ngidi’s 4/29, called the shots early on. They used speed and short balls to excellent effect to reduce India to 49/5 in 8.3 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav stood up to make a counter-attacking 68 off 40 balls and shared a stand of 52 for the sixth wicket with Dinesh Karthik, who contributed with only six runs in the partnership, as India made a decent 133/9 in 20 overs, which South Africa chased down with two balls to spare.