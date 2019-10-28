Former India opener Virender Sehwag has revealed that he predicted Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI president way back in 2007.

Ganguly took charge as the BCCI president last week and writing in his column for The Indian Express, the fiery opener wrote. “It was a Test in Cape Town where me and Wasim Jaffer were out early. Tendulkar was to bat No.4 but couldn’t take the field. Out of the blue, Ganguly was asked to go out and bat. This was a comeback series and there was pressure. But the way he batted, the way he handled pressure and tension, only he could do.”

“That day we all agreed in the dressing room that if anyone among us can become BCCI president, it’s Dada. I said he can even be the Bengal Chief Minister. Ek bhavishyavani poori ho gayi, aur ek baaki hai (One of my predictions has come true, let’s wait and see about the other one),” the 41-year-old further wrote.

Sehwag also remembered how Ganguly asked him to open the innings early in his career and hoe that shaped his career.

“Dada (Ganguly) had a big role to play in my shift to the top of the order,” Sehwag told The Indian Express. “It all started with him asking me to open. My reaction was simple: “Why aren’t you opening, even you open, even Sachin (Tendulkar) opens?”

Sehwag continued, “He explained to me that the opening slot was vacant, so if I take it, my place in the side will be guaranteed. But in case I was against the idea and wanted to stick to the middle order, he explained, I would have to wait for someone to get injured. But what convinced me was his very practical suggestion that he was to give me later. He said, “I will give you three to four innings as an opener. Even if you fail, you will continue to play. And before I drop you, I will again give you a chance in the middle (order).”