Former India opener and noted commentator Virender Sehwag is at it again! This time he seems to have expressed his desire to become a BCCI selector in the open. Sehwag was his own as he made no bones about it as he took to his social media handle and posted. He first expresses his desire to become a selector, then he asks fans to help him achieve that. Sehwag enjoys a massive fanbase not just for his cricketing exploits but also his witty sense of humour. His post read, “Mujhe Selector banna hai… Kaun mujhe mauka dega?”

Mujhe Selector banna hai… Kaun mujhe mauka dega? #theselector — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2019

His tweet did not go down well with his fans who trolled him over this post:

You are not eligible to be a selector. Aapki performance kafi acchi hai selector k lia under perform krna pdta hai😹😹 — STALKER (@TheRobustGandhi) August 12, 2019

Do you have 3D qualities..? 😜 — Cricket Fanatic🏏 (@ACricfanatic) August 12, 2019

Samay aapko mauka dega samay me bahut takat hoti hai aapko kisi ki ji hoojoori nahi karni padegi aur aapka vo samay jarroor aayenga kyoki app deserve karte is bat ko — I PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN 🇮🇳 (@Shailen65045999) August 12, 2019

Kya chahte hai aap ke bowling krna chhod de 😂😂😂 — Joker (@jokerbhiya) August 12, 2019

First you should bye 3D glasses — Ankit Yadav (@AnkitYa19410230) August 12, 2019

Hamare town ki team hai vha post khali hai selector ki salary bhi mahine ki 5000 mil jayegi aur agar sath me coaching bhi de doge aap to 10000 tk salary de dege🤣🤣🤣😀😀@sachin_rt @SGanguly99 @BCCI — Krishna Dwivedi (@Krishna_kk88) August 12, 2019

Sehwag played his last Test in 2013 before retiring on October 20, 2015, from all forms of international cricket. He has represented Indian in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is. He is also the only Indian batsman to score two triple centuries in Test cricket.