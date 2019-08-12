Former India opener and noted commentator Virender Sehwag is at it again! This time he seems to have expressed his desire to become a BCCI selector in the open. Sehwag was his own as he made no bones about it as he took to his social media handle and posted. He first expresses his desire to become a selector, then he asks fans to help him achieve that. Sehwag enjoys a massive fanbase not just for his cricketing exploits but also his witty sense of humour. His post read, “Mujhe Selector banna hai… Kaun mujhe mauka dega?”
His tweet did not go down well with his fans who trolled him over this post:
Sehwag played his last Test in 2013 before retiring on October 20, 2015, from all forms of international cricket. He has represented Indian in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is. He is also the only Indian batsman to score two triple centuries in Test cricket.