Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag and wrestler Geeta Phogat were among the first sportspersons to express their thoughts on the Ayodhya verdict. On Saturday, the Supreme Court on Saturday delivered a unanimous verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, dismissing Shia Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara’s respective claims to ownership of the disputed 2.77-acre site, thereby granting its ownership to Ram Lalla Virajman and paving the way for the construction of a Ram Mandir.

Taking to Instagram, Sehwag posted a photo of god Rama, with its caption reading: “Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram! May there be peace, unity and brotherhood.”

Meanwhile, Phogat, who won India’s first-ever gold medal in wrestling during the 2010 Commonwealth Games, came up with a beautiful message in Hindi on her Twitter handle, the English translation of which meant: “H of Hindu, M of Muslims. We (HUM) for India.”

रघुपति राघव राजा राम 🚩

‘ह’ से हिन्दू , ‘म’ से मुसलमान और हम से सारा हिन्दुस्तान 🇮🇳

जय श्री राम 🚩 — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) November 9, 2019

A day prior to the verdict former India batsman Gautam Gamghir and Olympics Silver medal winner Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had urged the public to keep their calm regardless of the outcome. Gambhir wished people would maintain peace whereas Rathore hoped the decision would be accepted with “humility and grace”

In view of the Ayodhya verdict tomorrow, I urge every individual to maintain peace & tranquility. We are and will remain a family of Indians. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 8, 2019

The Hon. Supreme Court is giving a decision today on #AyodhyaCase. Let us abide by Hon. PM @narendramodi ji’s appeal to all to respect and accept the decision with humility and grace. Let us act responsibly and continue to live in harmony and peace. #AYODHYAVERDICT #अयोध्या — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 9, 2019

The verdict arrived 27 years after the Babri mosque was demolished. In 1992, a group of Hindu activists demolished the Mosque in the city of Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh, which is the birth place of Rama. On Saturday, the apex court also ruled that the Muslims be given an alternate 5-acre plot of land. The verdict, however, came as a major setback to the Nirmohi Akhara, the apex court dismissed its ownership claims completely, ruling that it was not a devotee of the deity Lalla.