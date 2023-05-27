Sehwag Hails Mohit, Gill After GT Beat MI, Says Another Example Of Never Give Up

Home

Gujarat Titans will now face Chennai Super Kings for the final of IPL 2023 on May 28 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat.

Chennai: Former India opener Virender Sehwag lavished praise on Mohit Sharma’s performance against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Mohit’s contribution of five wickets helped Gujarat Titans to enter the final of the cash-rich league.

While playing against MI Mohit registered his career-best bowling figure 5/10. This is the best IPL for Mohit since his debut. On the other hand, Shubman Gill is also in the form of his life as he scored his second consecutive IPL ton earlier, the GT opener smashed a century against Royal Challengers Bangalore which ended their dreams of qualifying in the playoffs.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag took his twitter and hailed Mohit Sharma along with GT opener Shubman Gill for their impressive show against Mumbai Indians:

Another example of Never Give Up- Mohit Sharma. Was not in the fray last few seasons and a net bowler for GT last season. But in just 13 matches, 24 wickets this season is a champion performance. Top 3 wicket takers all from Gujarat and they so deserve to make it to the finals.… pic.twitter.com/cJ6VxMMSZu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 26, 2023

“Another example of Never Give Up- Mohit Sharma. Was not in the fray last few seasons and a net bowler for GT last season. But in just 13 matches, 24 wickets this season is a champion performance. Top 3 wicket takers all from Gujarat and they so deserve to make it to the finals. But today toh Gill Da Maamla hai” tweeted Sehwag.

Mohit Sharma has picked up 24 wickets in thirteen matches this season with an average of 13.54. Whereas Shubman Gill is currently the orange cap holder for IPL 2023 scoring 851 runs in 16 matches.

After smashing the century against Mumbai Indians, Gill became the fourth cricketer after Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler and David Warner to score more than 800 runs in an IPL season.

Gujarat Titans will now face Chennai Super Kings for the final of IPL 2023 on May 28 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat.

