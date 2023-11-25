Home

Sports

Virender Sehwag Hails PM Modi’s Dressing Room Gesture After India Heartbreaking World Cup Final Loss

Virender Sehwag Hails PM Modi’s Dressing Room Gesture After India Heartbreaking World Cup Final Loss

India lost ODI World Cup 2023 final to Australia on November 19.

PM Modi with India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the dressing room.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gesture of meeting the Indian players to encourage them after a tough loss against Australia in ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad. Following India’s six-wicket loss on November 19, PM Modi along with Home Minister Amit Shah visited the dressing room and met all the players individually and motivated and encouraged them.

Trending Now

“I have never seen a Prime Minister meeting the players of a team and motivating them after they lose a match. It was a great gesture by PM Modi to encourage our prayers and support them,” Sehwag said in a video shared by ANI.

You may like to read

The former opener, who was part of India’s 2007 and 2011 World Cup-winning captains, stated that Modi’s gesture will motivate the Indian players to perform well in the next World Cup.

#WATCH | Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag says “…I have never seen a prime minister meeting the players of a team and motivating them after they lose a match. It was a great gesture by PM Modi to encourage our prayers and support them. This will help our players to… pic.twitter.com/i9FfZY4Oep — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

“This will help our players to perform well in the next World Cup…If the prime minister of a country meets the players and encourages them irrespective of the sport, whether it is cricket, hockey or football, it gives the players the confidence to perform well,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.