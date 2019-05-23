With BJP all set to form government for another term, people have flooded the social media congratulating and wishing BJP and their leader Narendra Modi. Praises have been poured in from all sections of society and cricketers are no exception.

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh took to twitter to congratulate BJP and Narendra Modi for winning the 2019 general elections.

Sehwag posted the congratulatory message that read “India has won. The world’s largest democracy has given it’s mandate. Many congratulations to Shri @ narendramodi ji on being the leader of this great victory. May the second innings be even better and India continue to progress and reach greater heights. Jai Hind # VijayiBharat” at around 5:30 in the evening.

India has won. The world’s largest democracy has given it’s mandate. Many congratulations to Shri @narendramodi ji on being the leader of this great victory. May the second innings be even better and India continue to progress and reach greater heights. Jai Hind #VijayiBharat pic.twitter.com/uQerPssTkH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 23, 2019

Harbhajan Singh also congratulated the winning party and Narendra Modi in a twitter post which said “Congratulations sir @narendramodi and @AmitShah nd @BJP4India team for winning the elections in style..”

Congratulations sir @narendramodi and @AmitShah nd @BJP4India team for winning the elections in style.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 23, 2019

The turbanator also posted a congratulatory message for his former teammate and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir for his win in the East Delhi constituency. Gautam Gambhir who was touted against Congress’ Arvinder Lovely Singh and Aam Admi Party’s Atishi but he won the seat comfortably with a whooping margin of over 3,50,000 votes.