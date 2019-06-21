International Yoga Day 2019: Cricketer-turned-social media sensation Virender Sehwag was at it again! The occasion was the International Yoga Day 2019 as Sehwag took to his social media platforms to promote the day. In the picture, he is sporting a half-pant along with a red casual. He is turning back to see his legs and the expression makes the picture extremely funny. Sehwag enjoys a massive fanbase on Twitter and once he posted the picture he captioned it as, “Yoga se hi Hoga”. Fans went berserk reacting to the picture and the caption.

Here is the picture posted by Sehwag:

Here is how fans ROFL:

Bermuda fatt gaya, vo keh raha hai ki rahem karo ab 😭😭 — Nikki (@imNeeki) June 21, 2019

But aapse nai hoga sir ji.. aapka dhyaan kahi aur hai. 😉😁 — Er. Deep Dhillon (@JDeepDhillonz) June 21, 2019

ye kaun sa asan… “NEENDASAN” 😜 — बड़ा शिकारी (@NimrodPunch) June 21, 2019

जो आदमी सोचता था क्या भाग-भाग कर सिंगल लेना खड़े खड़े चोके छके ही मार लो उसका योगा से क्या ही होगा 😜 — Amit Yadav (@amityadav1985) June 21, 2019

Pahji .. yeh kya ho raha hai ? Third man boundry dekh rahe ho ? — Naveen Chadha (@nachadha) June 21, 2019

Viru Aasan.. — madhu vamsi (@madhuvamsi1) June 21, 2019

Sehwag is a huge hit among fans for his quirky take on subjects ranging from cricket to life.

Aap se na hoga go back to sleep. — RK 🇮🇳 (@RK_INDIA75) June 21, 2019

Meanwhile, on the occasion of International Yoga Day and to show their support to the Indian national cricket team, school children performed Yoga to form the cricket World Cup trophy in Chennai. The children performed various postures of yoga, in front of the national flag, in the formation of the World Cup trophy on a school playground.