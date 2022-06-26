Bengaluru: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag congratulated Madhya Pradesh on winning the maiden Ranji Trophy title on Sunday.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Set Twitter on Fire; Create History by Winning Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday scripted history and captured their maiden Ranji Trophy title, defeating favourites Mumbai in the finals by six wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Jay Shah lauded the "terrific performances" while Sehwag said Madhya Pradesh deserved all the praises for their hard work in the tournament.

Jay Shah tweeted:

Congratulations Madhya Pradesh on winning the #RanjiTrophy2022! We’ve witnessed some terrific performances throughout the season. Great efforts by everyone @BCCI for ensuring another successful Ranji season amidst the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/qMxmvUNYZf — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 26, 2022

Sehwag tweeted:

Many congratulations to Madhya Pradesh on winning the Ranji Trophy.

Great focus and dertermination to beat 41-time champion Mumbai.

MP deserves all the laurels and glory, have some bright talent and this is truly a historic day for them. #RanjiTrophyFinal pic.twitter.com/4YtGEqbOlP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 26, 2022

The win for Madhya Pradesh was so sweet that even MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan couldn’t stop himself from lauding the exceptional performance of the side.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan penned a congratulatory note for the Madhya Pradesh team on the Koo app.

“We are the champions,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha also congratulated the side on maiden Ranji Trophy title win.

“Congratulations team #MadhyaPradesh for winning the tournament and very well tried team #mumbai #RanjiTrophy2022,” Ojha said on Koo app.

The victory on Sunday is more precious as it come over Mumbai who had won the title 41 times and were the favourites coming into the summit clash.