New Delhi: Rishabh Pant has become a key member of the Indian cricket team in recent times. He has played many crucial knocks to become a regular member of the team and gained a lot of fans as well. Former cricketers and experts also rate him highly and one such name is Virender Sehwag. The former Indian opener has claimed that if Pant manages to play 100 matches in Test cricket then his name will be etched in the history book forever.Also Read - Specially-abled Man Rides Tricycle To Drop Off His Kids to School, Twitter Hails A Father's Love | Watch

The wicketkeeper-batsman has scored a total of 1920 runs in 30 matches with an average of 40.85, including four centuries and nine half-centuries. In India’s last Test assignment, a two-match home series against Sri Lanka in March, Pant, 24, made 185 runs at a strike rate of 120.12, including a 28-ball fifty, the fastest by an Indian batter, on the second day of pink-ball Test at Bengaluru. Also Read - IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Register For 650 Posts Today; Apply Now at ippbonline.com

In an upcoming episode of the Home of Heroes show on Sports18, Sehwag remarked, “If he goes on to play 100-plus Tests, his name would be etched in the history books forever. Only 11 Indian cricketers have achieved this feat, and everyone can recall those 11 names.” Also Read - Viral Video: Buffalo Herd Fights With Lioness To Get Their Calf Back. Watch

Sehwag also feels that Test cricket will remain the ultimate format of the game in the future despite the T20 format turning out to be more popular and lucrative. He remarked, “In my humble opinion, Test cricket is the ultimate cricket. Why does Virat Kohli emphasise so much on playing Tests? He knows that if he plays 100-150 or even 200 Tests, he will be immortalised in the record books.”

The former cricketer is also known for hitting boundaries on the first ball of the match. He did the same five times during the successful 2011 World Cup campaign. Sehwag recollected, “Many, including (Sachin) Tendulkar, told me that I planned to hit the first ball to the fence. But I never did. I would be prepared to hit the first ball thinking it would more often be a loosener or a warm-up delivery.”

Sehwag was one of the most destructive players to feature in Test cricket, compiling 8586 runs, averaging 49.34 at an astonishing strike rate of 82.23 apart from 8273 in ODIs at 35.05 with a strike rate of 104.33.

(With inputs from IANS)