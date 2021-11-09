Dubai: While exiting coach Ravi Shastri all but confirmed that Rohit Sharma would be India’s next T20 Captain, speculations have been rife about whether Virat Kohli should continue as the captain in Tests and ODIs. Ex-India opener Virender Sehwag was asked this question on Facebook by a fan. Sehwag did not duck the question as he reckoned Kohli should not give up captaincy in the other two formats.Also Read - Ravi Shastri Confirms Rohit Sharma Would be India's Next T20 Captain

"This is Virat's decision but I don't think he should leave the rest two format's captaincy. If he wants to play just as a player, it is his decision. I feel under his captaincy, India is playing good and his record as a captain is brilliant," said Sehwag on his official Facebook page, reacting to a fan's question.

Hailing Kohli's leadership skills, Sehwag giving up or not giving up captaincy should be a personal call.

“He is a good player, an aggressive captain and leads from the front. I reiterate that leaving or not leaving captaincy in ODIs and Tests should be his personal decision,” Sehwag further said.

Meanwhile, Kohli signed off on a high as India hammered Namibia by nine wickets in their last Super 12 game on Monday in Dubai.

Rohit, who is set to take over as India’s white-ball captain, smashed 56 off 37 balls with seven fours and two sixes and got fabulous support from another supremely stylish KL Rahul (54 not out off 36 balls) as India chased down the target of 133 in only 15.2 overs.

A new-look India will now host New Zealand at home with the series starting just over a week from now. Some top Indian players are set to be rested.