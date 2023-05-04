Home

Virender Sehwag Opens Up On Kohli-Gambhir On-field Faceoff Says, If BCCI Decides To Ban Anyone Such Incidents Will Happen Rarely

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq were involved in a verbal spat on Monday after LSG vs RCB match at Ekana Sports City Stadium, Lucknow.

New Delhi: Virender Sehwag slammed Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli for their on-field faceoff after Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match. The former India opener has called for much-improved behavior from both cricketers.

Sehwag, who used to open with Gautam Gambhir and also played five years of international cricket with Kohli, has reminded both about the position they hold in Indian cricket and requested both to conduct themselves a lot better.

“I switched off the TV once the match got over. I had no idea about what happened after the match. The next day when I woke up, I saw a lot of chaos on social media. What happened wasn’t right. The loser should quietly accept defeat and walk away and the winning team should celebrate. Why did they need to say anything to each other. I always say one thing, that these guys are icons of the country. If they do or say anything, millions of kids follow them and probably think ‘If my icon has done this, I would too’. So if they keep these things in mind, they would limit such incidents,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“If the BCCI decides to ban anyone, then maybe such incidents will happen rarely or not take place at all. Such incidents have happened several times in the past so it’s better to do whatever you want to inside the controlled environment of the dressing room. When you’re on the ground, these things don’t look nice. My own kids can lip-read and they very well understand Ben Stokes. So that is when I feel bad. If you’re saying such things, if my kids can read it, others can too and tomorrow they will think that if they (Kohli and Gambhir) can say it, so can I,” he added.

After the match both Kohli and Gambhir fined 100 per cent of their match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

