Virender Sehwag Picks Rashid Khan Over Shubman Gill as GT’s Trump Card vs CSK During IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 at Chepauk

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: It is surprising that Sehwag did not pick Gill, but again he gave a valid point for that.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 (Image: IPL)

Chennai: The buzz is massive in Chennai ahead of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 where the home team takes on defending champions Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. For Titans, in-form Shubman Gill would have the spotlight on him and would be expected to deliver again. Ahead of the high-voltage game, former India opener Virender Sehwag picked Rashid Khan as the ‘trump card’ for the Titans. It is surprising that Sehwag did not pick Gill, but again he gave a valid point for that.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Manjrekar said, “Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have been very similar teams tactically. Both these teams don’t look to make too much of changes and the leadership group keeps the atmosphere light in the dressing room. The battle between these two in playoffs will be an interesting one.”

