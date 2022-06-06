New Delhi: Virender Sehwag took to Twitter on Monday to wish India’s one of the most ‘underrated’ cricketers, Ajinkya Rahane on his birthday. The Kolkata Knight Riders batsman turns 34 today.Also Read - Hardik Pandya Recalls 3rd International Match When MS Dhoni Told Him He'll be in World Cup Squad

‘One of the most underrated cricketers, and the man who led India to it’s greatest ever overseas Test series win. Happy Birthday @ajinkyarahane88. May God give you the strength to fight every challenge’, Sehwag wrote on Twitter. Also Read - IND vs SA: Team India Start Practising at Arun Jaitley Stadium Ahead of 1st T20I Against South Africa | SEE PICS

One of the most underrated cricketers, and the man who led India to it’s greatest ever overseas Test series win. Happy Birthday @ajinkyarahane88 . May God give you the strength to fight every challenge. pic.twitter.com/0isbDzFGOc — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 6, 2022

Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Explains Why Yuvraj Singh Would Have Been a Great Captain For Team India

The India legend hailed Rahane for his heroics in the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy. After being 1-0 down in the series, he led a second-string India side to a 2-1 victory against a strong Australia team at their own backyard.

Rahane didn’t make the final squad for the rescheduled Test match against England and was also dropped from the Test squad against Sri Lanka back in Feb due to poor form. On the other hand Cheteshwar Pujara, regained his long-lost form following a brilliant county stint with Sussex and now will be travelling to UK with the national side in July.

The 34-year old was part of Kolkata Knight Riders in this year’s IPL. KKR didn’t have the best of seasons as the 2-time champions finished 7th in the standings. In his career so far, Rahane has played 82 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for Team India, scoring 8,268 runs across all formats of the game.