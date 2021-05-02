Virender Sehwag is a social sensation and there is no doubting that! On Saturday, he came up with another gem to prove his authority on Twitter after Mumbai Indians allrounder Kieron Pollard – who hit a breathtaking 87* off 34 balls – pulled off a heist against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi. Pollard’s knock comprised eight sixes and six fours. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Conversation With MS Dhoni After Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 Game Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Hailing Pollard as ‘Kaka’, Sehwag recognised the brutal hitting by the MI star. Sehwag tweeted: “What incredible hitting by Polly Kaka. Absolute carnage. Ole karoon karoon maarla se. Bhigo bhigoke maara.” Also Read - Rohit Sharma Rates Kieron Pollard's Heroics During CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Game as His Best

After the game, MI skipper Rohit Sharma also praised Pollard. Rohit reckoned it was the best T20 game he has been a part of and probably Pollard’s best ever.

Pollard was named the man of the match for his brilliant show. The West Indian also chipped in with the ball as he picked up two crucial wickets in two overs conceding 12 runs.

“I want to thank God, uncle Steven, watching over me and giving me the strength and courage. (On his bowling) They just lost a wicket in Moeen, it was the best time for a seamer to come and bowl. It worked, I got two wickets and another over which is fantastic,” Pollard spoke of his bowling at the presentation.

Pollard also revealed his ploy against the spinners and how he went about hitting those towering sixes.

“They had four overs of spin to bowl on a small ground, I saw if I could hit a couple of sixes and then try to take it from there. Only got two overs against spin and I had to maximise that over against Jadeja. If we stay in for a period of time, couple of sixes were always going to keep us in the game. You have to evolve, lot of practice goes into it. That has helped me tremendously. I can’t say I’m 360, I am maximising more angles in the field,” Pollard added.