Dubai: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has made a bold prediction over who will win the ongoing Asia Cup. As per Sehwag, it is not going to be Rohit Sharma's India. The former opener reckons it is Pakistan's year and they would be lifting the coveted crown. Sehwag also stated that the next game against Sri Lanka is a must-win for India.

"If India lose another match by chance, they will be out of the tournament. Pakistan have the advantage because if they lose one match and win another, their net run rate will take them to the final as they have lost one match and won two. India have lost one and if they lose another, they are out. So pressure is on India. Pakistan will play in the final after a long time and have also beaten India after a long time in the Asia Cup", he said on Cricbuzz.

"This could also be Pakistan's year", he further added.

The Men in Green last made the Asia Cup final way back in 2014 when they lost to Sri Lanka by five wickets.

After India’s defeat to Pakistan, captain Rohit Sharma said, “It’s a high-pressure game we know that. You’ve got to be at it every time. A game like that can take a lot. We were calm even when there was a partnership between Rizwan and Nawaz. But that partnership obviously went a little long and they batted brilliantly. Games like this can bring the best out of them if they deliver. These are the games that can make them. They’ve done it in the past. There’s a class in the other team as well. And we’re not surprised with that. We understand the pitch gets slightly better in the second innings. It’s a good learning for us.”