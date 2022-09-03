Townsville: Zimbabwe beat Australia by three wickets on Saturday in the third ODI at Tony Ireland stadium in what is being touted as the biggest upset in the history of ODI cricket. While Twitter is abuzz with reactions following Zimbabwe’s shock win, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and lauded the Regis Chakabva-led side.Also Read - AUS vs ZIM: Zimbabwe Creates History Best Australia By 3 Wickets

“Wow! Feels good when an underdog does well. Zimbabwe beating a full strength Australian side in Australia. Not that anywhere else would have been lesser, but at home beating Australia has to be One of the biggest upsets in the history of ODI cricket. Well done Zimbabwe,” Sehwag tweeted. Also Read - Shoaib Akhtar Slams Journalist Over 'Baap Baap Hota Hain' Query; Says Had Sehwag Said This, He Wouldn't Have Survived

Wow! Feels good when an underdog does well.

Zimbabwe beating a full strength Australian side in Australia. Not that anywhere else would have been lesser, but at home beating Australia has to be

One of the biggest upsets in history of ODI cricket. Well done Zimbabwe. #AusVsZim pic.twitter.com/PeYDBUpi65 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 3, 2022

Also Read - 8-year-old Student Sexually Abused At Sehwag International School, Victim Too Scared To Talk

Earlier, leg-spinner Ryan Burl claimed five wickets as underdog Zimbabwe dismissed Australia for a lowly 141 in the third and final one-day international on Saturday in Townsville.

After Australia clinched the series with crushing victories in the opening two games, Burl (5-10) starred with career best ODI figures as Zimbabwe looked to avoid a clean sweep in their first series Down Under since 2004.

In a confidence boost, Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva won the toss for the first time in the series and his quick bowlers exploited the seaming conditions at Riverway Stadium.

Under-pressure Australia skipper Aaron Finch has been struggling for runs and hoped for a long stint at the crease. But his hopes were dashed when he was caught at second slip for five off the pace bowling of nemesis Richard Ngarava, who dismissed Finch for a third straight time.