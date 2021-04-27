Cricket is a ‘gentleman’s game’! But over the years, due to the stiff competition between teams, the ‘gentleman’ factor has disappeared from the game and that is unfortunate. On Monday, another instance raised eyebrows when a cryptic placard showing ’54’ was spotted at the KKR dugout while Eoin Morgan was batting in the middle. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has reacted to this and said that there is nothing wrong with the act. Also Read - IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi's Catch Was Stunning, PBKS Skipper KL Rahul After Loss vs KKR

"We have only seen such code language in the army. I think '54' was the name of their plan which could be about bowling a certain bowler at a particular time. I think that's a little help that management and coaches want to give to the captain from the dugout. There's nothing to frown upon in this," Sehwag said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

A concerned Sehwag also reckoned that this could undermine the role of a captain's instincts.

“If they are dictating [the game] from the outside then in this way, anyone can be the captain right? There’s no role left for his (Eoin Morgan) popular instinctive power in the game, the power with which he won the World Cup,” he added.

Sehwag also made his own assumptions regarding the placard. The former India opener reckoned that the code might be conveying some bowling changes or reminding Eoin Morgan of some pre-prepared strategy.

“I think one should definitely get help from outside but the captain himself has some instincts about which type of bowler to use when,” Sehwag guessed.

Meanwhile, with the five-wicket win over Punjab, Kolkata zoom to the fifth spot in the points table. The win after four straight losses would give KKR confidence going into the rest of the tournament.