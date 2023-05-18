Virender Sehwag Recalls His Ad Shoot With Prithvi Shaw And Shubman Gill, Says None Of Them Talked About Cricket For Once

Home

New Delhi: Indian legendary cricketer Virendra Sehwag recalled his interaction with Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw during his bitter-sweet campaign in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Former India opener also opened up about how he requested John Wright to arrange a meeting with Sunil Gavaskar.

Shaw, who is going through a rough patch in his IPL career so far, the batter was even dropped from the Delhi Capitals lineup after he was unable to fire runs from his bat. On Wednesday against Punjab Kings, the 23-year-old batter played a blistering knock of 54 off 38 balls to help DC beat PBKS in the IPL 2023.

While speaking about Shaw former DC captain Sehwag opened up about his conversation with Prithvi and also shared an interesting story about meeting legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar during the 2003-2004 season.

“He (Prithvi Shaw) did an ad shoot with me. Shubman Gill was also there. None of them talked about cricket for once. We were there for 6 hours. If you want to talk to someone then you have to approach them. When I was new to the team, I wanted to talk to Sunny Bhai (Gavaskar), So I said to John Wright that ‘I’m still a new player, I don’t know whether Sunny Bhai will meet me or not’, but you should organise that meeting. So Wright organised a dinner in 2003-04 for me and I also said that my (opening) partner Aakash Chopra will also come so that we can talk about batting. So he came and had dinner with us. So, you have to make that effort. Sunil Gavaskar won’t make an effort to talk to Sehwag or Chopra. You have to request him,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

