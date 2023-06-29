Home

‘309, 319, Lost 293 Wala’: Virender Sehwag Shares Picture of Bats Used in Memorable Knocks, Post Goes Viral

Viru, who is quite active on his social media platforms, treated his followers today with a post on his Instagram page showcasing his marvellous cricketing career in a single photo.

Sehwag Shares Picture of Bats Used in Memorable Knocks. | Photo: Instagram Virender Sehwag

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag, lovingly known as Viru, is widely regarded as one of cricket’s greatest openers. During his playing days, he entertained cricket enthusiasts globally with his aggressive batting style, always aiming to send the ball soaring out of the stadium. He undoubtedly delivered numerous remarkable performances across all formats.

Viru, who is quite active on his social media platforms, treated his followers today with a post on his Instagram page showcasing his marvellous cricketing career in a single photo. The photo features the bats that Viru used to smash some of his most memorable innings. This post delighted cricket lovers, taking them back to the era when Virender Sehwag dominated the field and faced the fierce deliveries of a formidable bowler.

Check Viru’s Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)

In the post, the 44-year-old also mentioned that he misplaced the willow with which he achieved his famous 293-run innings against Sri Lanka in 2009 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Notably, Viru became the first Indian cricketer to score a triple century in Test matches with his knock of 309 runs against Pakistan in 2004 at the Multan International Cricket Stadium. Furthermore, he is the only Indian to have two triple centuries to his name in the longest format of the game.

Interestingly, had Sehwag surpassed the 300-run mark against Sri Lanka in 2009, he would have become the first player ever to achieve three triple centuries. However, he fell just seven runs short, being dismissed for 293 runs. This missed opportunity prevented him from setting the record.

Earlier this year, during an episode of ‘The Ranveer Show’, Sehwag revealed that Sachin Tendulkar had agreed to fulfil any request the former batter made if he scored a triple century in a match.

Notably, Sehwag’s second triple century came against South Africa, where he played a sensational knock of 319 runs against the Proteas in Chennai in 2008. This aggressive inning still holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in Test cricket.

