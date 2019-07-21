Sheila Dikshit Death: Former Delhi Cheif Minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday evening following a cardiac arrest. The 81-year-old was admitted in the Escorts hospital where she was declared dead. One of Delhi’s longest-serving Chief Minister’s death brought the whole city to a standstill as people from all walks of life started pouring in condolences. The cricketers were not far behind as former and present cricketers came together to mourn the death of Shiela Dikshit. “I’m deeply saddened to hear about the untimely death of Sheila Dixitji. A fierce champion of the people, she dedicated her life to better Delhi. A huge loss for the capital. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends,” read Gambhir’s post.
Sheila Dikshit Death Twitter Reactions
“A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55 pm on 20th,” a statement issued by Fortis Escorts Heart Institute read.