Sheila Dikshit Death: Former Delhi Cheif Minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday evening following a cardiac arrest. The 81-year-old was admitted in the Escorts hospital where she was declared dead. One of Delhi’s longest-serving Chief Minister’s death brought the whole city to a standstill as people from all walks of life started pouring in condolences. The cricketers were not far behind as former and present cricketers came together to mourn the death of Shiela Dikshit. “I’m deeply saddened to hear about the untimely death of Sheila Dixitji. A fierce champion of the people, she dedicated her life to better Delhi. A huge loss for the capital. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends,” read Gambhir’s post.

Sheila Dikshit Death Twitter Reactions

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Sheila Dixit ji. May you rest in peace. My condolences to the family. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 20, 2019

Sad to hear about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2019

Extremely saddened about the loss of a great leader who contributed to such a positive impact in Delhi. My condolences to her family and supporters.. #SheilaDixit Ji — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 20, 2019

RIP #ShielaDixit ji 🙏 condolences to the family 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 20, 2019

Extremely sad to hear of the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. Thoughts and prayers with her family and supporters in this difficult time. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 20, 2019

OMG. Disturbing news. May her soul Rest In Peace. 🙏 https://t.co/XXGPvzTDdO — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 20, 2019

“A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55 pm on 20th,” a statement issued by Fortis Escorts Heart Institute read.