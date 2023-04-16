Home

Sports

Virender Sehwag SLAMS Coach Ricky Ponting After PBKS Beat DC in IPL 2023 Match

Virender Sehwag SLAMS Coach Ricky Ponting After PBKS Beat DC in IPL 2023 Match

IPL 2023: Blaming Ponting after the loss, Sehwag said this is not the Indian team where they take credit for the wins and for the losses, someone else is blamed.

Virender Sehwag Slams Ricky Ponting

Mohali: Things went from bad to worse for the Delhi Capitals as they were handed their fifth straight loss on Saturday against Punjab Kings. The loss also reduces Delhi’s chances of a playoffs finish. Following the loss, former Delhi cricketer Virender Sehwag came down hard on coach Ricky Ponting. Blaming Ponting after the loss, Sehwag said this is not the Indian team where they take credit for the wins and for the losses, someone else is blamed.

“I think I said before that Punjab have passed on the axe to Delhi, so now the axe has reached Delhi. When a team losses, the coaches are credited, so when the team losses, they should be held responsible. Even we said so many times that Ponting has done a brilliant job, took them to the finals, they now reach the playoffs almost every year now. He took all those credits, now he has to take this credit as well. This is not the Indian team where they take credit for the wins and for the losses someone else is blamed. There is zero role of a coach in an IPL team. The big responsibility is man-management and to give the players that confidence, but in the end, a coach looks good only when the team performs well which Delhi haven’t done it at all. I feel Delhi has reached that point where they are confused what should they do to change their fortune,” he said on Cricbuzz.

You may like to read

With five consecutive losses, Delhi find themselves at the bottom of the points table.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.