Virender Sehwag once again slammed Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell after his brilliant show in the recently-concluded limited-overs series against India. The former India opener said that Maxwell's attitude changes when he plays for Australia as he knows he would be left out if he does not play well and a comeback would be difficult.

"His attitude changes when he plays for Australia. When he goes to Australia, he knows that if he has two or three bad innings, he will be left out of the Australian team and it will be difficult to make a comeback," Sehwag said on the Sony Sports Network.

Sehwag accused the Aussie of 'enjoying free drinks during the IPL' and motivating other players.

“He (Maxwell) doesn’t take pressure at all (In IPL). He is there only for enjoyment. He will do everything in the match to encourage players, roam around, dance other than scoring runs. As soon as the match is over, if he is getting free drinks, he will take that to his room or go to the room and have a lot of drinks,” he added.

This is not the first time Sehwag is taking a jibe at Maxwell. Even during the IPL, when he was struggling to get runs, Sehwag had labeled him as the ‘Rs 10 crore cheerleader’.

Maxwell scored merely 108 runs in 13 IPL games in 2020 at a strike-rate of 101.88, which is way below his potential.

Meanwhile, India beat Australia in the three-match T20I series after losing the ODI series with the same margin.

The two teams will now face each other in the upcoming four-match Test series starting December 17 in Adelaide.