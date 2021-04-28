Virender Sehwag came down hard on Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant after the one-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sehwag reckoned Pant failed to utilise his bowlers well and that hurt the side as AB de Villiers picked up 23 runs off the last over which was bowled by Marcus Stoinis. The former India cricketer gave Pant three out of 10. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Can Become India Captain: Pragyan Ojha After DC Skipper's 58* Off 48 Balls in IPL 2021 Match vs RCB

“I won’t give him even five marks out of 10 for his captaincy because you just can’t make such mistakes. If your main bowler isn’t bowling, your calculations go wrong – that’s what captaincy is all about. You need to take care of that. A captain must manage his bowling resources according to the situation. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Avesh Khan After Bangalore Beat Delhi is Unmissable | SEE PIC

“You need to learn that. Or else you hand over the ball to whomsoever you want. The capability of a skipper is measured by how he turns the game around. He needs to make changes in the bowling or field position accordingly,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz. Also Read - IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH Prediction, Betting Tips, Head to Head, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Probable Playing XIs, Toss, Squads For Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Sehwag also suggested how Pant can become a better captain. Sehwag felt Pant needs to do the small things right and play smart.

“So, if Rishabh Pant wants to become a good captain, he needs to keep these small things in his mind. Play smart cricket, then only you can become a smart skipper,” he added.

Meanwhile, RCB rode on an AB de Villiers special and a solid final over from Mohammad Siraj to inflict a one-run defeat on Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Tuesday. The ever-reliable de Villiers scored an unbeaten 42-ball 75 to power RCB to 171 for five before their bowlers, led by Harshal Patel – 2/37, Mohammed Siraj – 1/44 – Kyle Jamieson – 1/32, restricted Delhi to 170 for four. Needing 14 off the final over, Delhi fell agonizingly short as Rishabh Pant’s back-to-back fours off the remaining two balls did not prove to be enough.